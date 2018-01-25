Weather
It's currently –4 C (25 F) in Windsor. Mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent of flurries. The high is 0 C (32 F).
Gas
Gas is selling from $1.20 to $1.26 per litre in Windsor.
Traffic
Westbound E.C. Row between Dominion and Huron Church will have lane reductions due to road repair all week.
Cycling conditions
The winds is from the southwest at 20 km/h with gusts up to 40 km/h expected near the noon.
The Dollar
The Canadian dollar closed at 81 cents US. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.
All information as of 6:30 a.m.
Top stories from CBC Windsor:
- Patrick Brown resigns as Ontario PC leader after sexual misconduct allegations. Brown calls allegations "categorically untrue" and vows to fight them in court.
- Sewage smell from basement pushes Windsor family into a hotel.
- Dan Gilbert blames Detroit's reputation as the reason the joint bid with Windsor for Amazon HQ2 did not make the short list of potential hosts.