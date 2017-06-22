Weather

It is currently 17 C (63 F) in Windsor.

Partly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm. Wind will come from the southwest at 20 km/h with gusts up to 40 km/h this afternoon.

The high is expected to be 30 C (86 F), with the humidex 38. The UV index is 9 or very high.

Gas

Gas is selling from $1.00 to $1.03 per litre in Windsor.

Traffic

How do the roads look?

No major issues.

In Windsor:

The intersection of Sandwich Street and University Avenue/Riverside Drive just west of the Ambassador Bridge will be closed for the construction of a roundabout. Traffic will be detoured to Wyandotte Street West and Mill Street. Detour signs will be in place until to Friday, September 1

On your bike?

The wind is light and coming from the east

Ambassador Bridge

15 minutes or less

Windsor-Detroit Tunnel

15 minutes or less

Bluewater Bridge

15-30 minutes heading into the U.S.

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed at 75.17 cents U.S. yesterday. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 7:20 a.m.