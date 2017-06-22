Weather
It is currently 17 C (63 F) in Windsor.
Partly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm. Wind will come from the southwest at 20 km/h with gusts up to 40 km/h this afternoon.
The high is expected to be 30 C (86 F), with the humidex 38. The UV index is 9 or very high.
Gas
Gas is selling from $1.00 to $1.03 per litre in Windsor.
Traffic
How do the roads look?
No major issues.
In Windsor:
- The intersection of Sandwich Street and University Avenue/Riverside Drive just west of the Ambassador Bridge will be closed for the construction of a roundabout. Traffic will be detoured to Wyandotte Street West and Mill Street. Detour signs will be in place until to Friday, September 1
On your bike?
- The wind is light and coming from the east
Ambassador Bridge
- 15 minutes or less
Windsor-Detroit Tunnel
- 15 minutes or less
Bluewater Bridge
- 15-30 minutes heading into the U.S.
The Dollar
The Canadian dollar closed at 75.17 cents U.S. yesterday. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.
All information as of 7:20 a.m.