Get up and go: Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Monday
Everything you need to know to start your day.
Weather
Monday will be sunny with a high of 19 C.
Cyclists
Wind coming from the southwest at 20 km/h near the noon hour.
Bridge and Tunnel
Ambassador Bridge: No delays reported.
Blue Water Bridge: As of 5 a.m., there's a 30 minute delay for commercial vehicles entering the U.S.
Windsor-Detroit Tunnel: No delays reported.
Gas
Gas is selling from $1.19 to $1.33 per litre in Windsor and Essex County.
The Dollar
The Canadian dollar closed at 77 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.
All information as of 6:23 a.m.