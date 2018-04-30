Get up and go: Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Monday

Weather

Monday will be sunny with a high of 19 C.

Cyclists

Wind coming from the southwest at 20 km/h near the noon hour.

Bridge and Tunnel

Ambassador Bridge: No delays reported.

Blue Water Bridge: As of 5 a.m., there's a 30 minute delay for commercial vehicles entering the U.S.

Windsor-Detroit Tunnel: No delays reported.

Gas

Gas is selling from $1.19 to $1.33 per litre in Windsor and Essex County.

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed at 77 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 6:23 a.m.

