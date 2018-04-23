Get up and go: Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Monday

Weather

Sunny today with a high of 18 C and the low of 9 C.

Cyclists

The wind is from the southeast 20 km/hr gusting to 40 km/hr early this morning.

Bridge and Tunnel

Ambassador Bridge: 20 minute delay for trucks entering the U.S.

Blue Water Bridge: 30 minute delay for trucks entering the U.S.

Windsor-Detroit Tunnel: No delays reported.

Gas

Gas is selling from $1.14 to $1.36 per litre in Windsor.

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed at 78 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 6:20 a.m.

