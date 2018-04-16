Get up and go: Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Monday
Everything you need to know to start your day
Weather
Rain showers ending this morning then mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of more showers. There's a chance of flurries in the evening with up to 2 cm of snowfall predicted. The high is 5 C (41 F) and the low is 0 C (32 F).
Cyclists
The wind will be from the southwest at 30 km/h, with gusts up to 50 km/h this morning.
Bridge and Tunnel
Ambassador Bridge: No delays reported.
Blue Water Bridge: No delays reported.
Windsor-Detroit Tunnel: No delays reported.
Gas
Gas is selling from $1.2231 to $1.35 per litre in Windsor.
The Dollar
The Canadian dollar closed at 79 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.
All information as of 6:20 a.m.