Get up and go: Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Monday

Weather

Rain showers ending this morning then mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of more showers. There's a chance of flurries in the evening with up to 2 cm of snowfall predicted. The high is 5 C (41 F) and the low is 0 C (32 F).

The wind will be from the southwest at 30 km/h, with gusts up to 50 km/h this morning.

Bridge and Tunnel

Ambassador Bridge: No delays reported.

Blue Water Bridge: No delays reported.

Windsor-Detroit Tunnel: No delays reported.

Gas

Gas is selling from $1.2231 to $1.35 per litre in Windsor.

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed at 79 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 6:20 a.m.

