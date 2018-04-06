Get up and go: Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Monday

Weather

There's a 60 per cent chance of flurries this morning. The high is 4 C (39 F) and the low is –3 C (27 F).

Cyclists

The wind is from the east at 10 km/h.

Bridge and Tunnel

Ambassador Bridge: No delays reported.

Blue Water Bridge: No delays reported.

Windsor-Detroit Tunnel: No delays reported.

Gas

Gas is selling from $1.10 to $1.29 per litre in Windsor.

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed at 78 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 6:40 a.m.

Top stories from CBC Windsor: