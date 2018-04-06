Get up and go: Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Monday
Everything you need to know to start your day.
Everything you need to know to start your day
Weather
There's a 60 per cent chance of flurries this morning. The high is 4 C (39 F) and the low is –3 C (27 F).
Cyclists
The wind is from the east at 10 km/h.
Bridge and Tunnel
Ambassador Bridge: No delays reported.
Blue Water Bridge: No delays reported.
Windsor-Detroit Tunnel: No delays reported.
Gas
Gas is selling from $1.10 to $1.29 per litre in Windsor.
The Dollar
The Canadian dollar closed at 78 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.
All information as of 6:40 a.m.