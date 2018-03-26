Get up and go: Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Monday

Weather

Sunny today with a high of 5 C (41 F) and a low of 3 C.

Cyclists

The wind is from the southeast at 30 km/hr, gusting to 50 km/hr this morning.

Road closure

Highway 401 is closed in both directions near Chatham for hydro repairs.

All lanes of the highway are closed between Communication and Bloomfield Roads while crews make repairs.

At 7:30 a.m. Monday morning, officials were not sure when the road would reopen.

Bridge and Tunnel

Ambassador Bridge: No delays reported.

Blue Water Bridge: No delays reported.

Windsor-Detroit Tunnel: No delays reported.

Gas

Gas is selling from $1.14 to $1.25 per litre in Windsor.

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed at 78 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 6:15 a.m.

