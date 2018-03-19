Weather
A mix of sun and cloud for Monday, with a high of 5 C (41 F) and a low of –4 C (25 F).
Cyclists
The wind is currently from the northeast at 30 km/hr gusting to 50 km/hr.
Bridge and Tunnel
Ambassador Bridge: No delays reported.
Blue Water Bridge: No delays reported.
Windsor-Detroit Tunnel: No delays reported.
Gas
Gas is selling from $1.12 to $1.16 per litre in Windsor.
The Dollar
The Canadian dollar closed at 76 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.
All information as of 6:25 a.m.
