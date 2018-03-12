Weather
Increasing cloudiness today with a few flurries beginning in the morning. The high is 2 C (35 F) and the low is –3 C (26 F).
Cyclists
The wind is currently from the northwest at 20 km/hr gusting to 40 km/hr.
Bridge and Tunnel
Ambassador Bridge: No delays reported.
Blue Water Bridge: 25-minute wait for commercial traffic.
Windsor-Detroit Tunnel: No delays reported.
Gas
Gas is selling from $1.10 to $1.13 per litre in Windsor.
The Dollar
The Canadian dollar closed at 78 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.
All information as of 6:25 a.m.
