Snow Emergency

The City of Windsor declared a Snow Emergency Sunday in response to the up to 30 cm of snow that had fallen since Friday. Crews are still working to salt and clear residential streets today so residents are asked to remove vehicles from the road so plows can clean up the snow.

Residents are also asked to shovel the snow off sidewalks next to their property.

Weather

Sunny with a high of –5 C (23 F). Some cloud cover is expected throughout the day, with a low of –16 C (3 F). The UV index is 3 or moderate.

Gas

Gas is selling from $1.14 to $1.17 per litre in Windsor.

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed at 80 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

Flights

Porter flight 459 to Toronto at 7:00 a.m. is cancelled.

All information as of 6:35 a.m.

