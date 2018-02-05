Weather
Mainly sunny with increasing cloudiness this afternoon. It's currently –15 C in Windsor with a high of –7 C.
Gas
Gas is selling from $1.16 to $1.20 per litre in Windsor.
Cycling conditions
The wind is from the southwest at 20 km/hr this morning.
The Dollar
The Canadian dollar closed at 80 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.
All information as of 6:30 a.m.
Top stories from CBC Windsor:
- Four fire departments were trying to put out a blaze Sunday night at a Chatham public works garage located on Reeders Line that was "fully involved in flames."
- Windsor Regional Hospital had very special, Super Bowl themed blankets for babies born on Sunday.
- Betty Niemi should have been celebrating her son Ashley's 38th birthday. Instead, she told a room of parents how her only son died of a drug overdose. Then a man stood up and said her son saved his life.