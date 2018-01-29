Weather

Cloudy with periods of snow beginning early this morning. An Environment Canada special weather statement is in effect for Windsor-Essex, Leamington, Chatham-Kent, and Rondeau Park that total snowfall amounts of 10 cm to 12 cm are expected, beginning this morning. It's currently – 2 C in Windsor falling to –4 C this afternoon.

Gas

Gas is selling from $1.16 to $1.22 per litre in Windsor.

Traffic

Westbound E.C. Row between Dominion Blvd and Huron Church will have lane reductions due to road repair on Monday Jan. 29 and Tuesday Jan. 30.

Cycling conditions

The wind is from the north at 21 km/h with gusts expected to hit to 40 km?hr.

Flights

An Air Canada flight at 10 a.m. to Toronto is cancelled.

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed at 81 cents US. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 6:30 a.m.

