Weather
Cloudy with periods of snow beginning early this morning. An Environment Canada special weather statement is in effect for Windsor-Essex, Leamington, Chatham-Kent, and Rondeau Park that total snowfall amounts of 10 cm to 12 cm are expected, beginning this morning. It's currently – 2 C in Windsor falling to –4 C this afternoon.
Gas
Gas is selling from $1.16 to $1.22 per litre in Windsor.
Traffic
Westbound E.C. Row between Dominion Blvd and Huron Church will have lane reductions due to road repair on Monday Jan. 29 and Tuesday Jan. 30.
Cycling conditions
The wind is from the north at 21 km/h with gusts expected to hit to 40 km?hr.
Flights
An Air Canada flight at 10 a.m. to Toronto is cancelled.
The Dollar
The Canadian dollar closed at 81 cents US. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.
All information as of 6:30 a.m.
Top stories from CBC Windsor:
- Windsor West MPP Lisa Gretzky said it's "disturbing" but she is not surprised that violence is on the rise in long term care homes.
- The normally loud and flashy Detroit auto show was subdued for "Sensory Friendly Day" on Sunday — a day that allows for a new audience to experience a show that they might not have been able to see otherwise.
- Employees at the Windsor Star voted 97 per cent in favour of a strike on Sunday, after being without a contract for more than a year.