Weather
It's currently 2 C (35 F) in Windsor. Periods of rain and fog are expected throughout the day, with a chance of a thunderstorm in the morning. The wind is from the south at about 20 km/h, gusting to 40. The high is 8 C (46 F).
Gas
Gas is selling from $1.13 to $1.22 per litre in Windsor.
Traffic
Westbound E.C. Row between Dominion and Huron Church will have lane reductions due to road repair all week.
Highway 3 is closed between County Road 18 and Graham Sideroad following a two-vehicle collision.
Flights
The 7 a.m. Porter flight to Toronto is cancelled.
The Dollar
The Canadian dollar closed at 80 cents US. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.
All information as of 8:30 a.m.
Top stories on CBC Windsor:
- Self-driving vehicles are all the rage at the North American International auto show this year. Crowds flocked to the public opening of the auto show over the weekend.
- The Caldwell First Nation elected a new chief and council Saturday. Chief Mary Duckwork will guide the nation as it continues working to establish a reserve near Leamington.
- This grandmother got a taste of university life by spending a day at the University of Windsor with her grandson.