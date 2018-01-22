Weather

It's currently 2 C (35 F) in Windsor. Periods of rain and fog are expected throughout the day, with a chance of a thunderstorm in the morning. The wind is from the south at about 20 km/h, gusting to 40. The high is 8 C (46 F).

Gas

Gas is selling from $1.13 to $1.22 per litre in Windsor.

Traffic

Westbound E.C. Row between Dominion and Huron Church will have lane reductions due to road repair all week.

Highway 3 is closed between County Road 18 and Graham Sideroad following a two-vehicle collision.

Flights

The 7 a.m. Porter flight to Toronto is cancelled.

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed at 80 cents US. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 8:30 a.m.

