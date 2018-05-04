Skip to Main Content
Get up and go: Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Friday

Everything you need to know to start your day.

CBC News ·
Looking at the Motor City skyline through an open car door window. (Photo by Roxy Hack)

Weather

Friday, you can expect spotty showers and a risk of thunderstorms. High 24. Humidex 29.

Cyclists

Wind is coming from the southwest at 20 km/h, gusting to 40-70 km/h late this morning, and afternoon.

Bridge and Tunnel

Ambassador Bridge: No delays reported.

Windsor-Detroit Tunnel: No delays reported.

Blue Water Bridge: A 30-minute delay for commercial vehicles entering the U.S. as of 6 a.m.

Gas

Gas is selling from $1.24 to $1.39 in Windsor.

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed at 78 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 6:30 a.m.

