Get up and go: Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Friday
Everything you need to know to start your day.
Weather
Friday, you can expect spotty showers and a risk of thunderstorms. High 24. Humidex 29.
Cyclists
Wind is coming from the southwest at 20 km/h, gusting to 40-70 km/h late this morning, and afternoon.
Bridge and Tunnel
Ambassador Bridge: No delays reported.
Windsor-Detroit Tunnel: No delays reported.
Blue Water Bridge: A 30-minute delay for commercial vehicles entering the U.S. as of 6 a.m.
Gas
Gas is selling from $1.24 to $1.39 in Windsor.
The Dollar
The Canadian dollar closed at 78 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.
All information as of 6:30 a.m.