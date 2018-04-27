Get up and go: Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Friday
Everything you need to know to start your day.
Everything you need to know to start your day
Weather
Friday will be mainly sunny with a high of 14 C. There is a risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon.
Cyclists
Wind is very light this morning at about 4 km/hr.
Bridge and Tunnel
Ambassador Bridge: No delays reported.
Blue Water Bridge: No delays reported.
Windsor-Detroit Tunnel: No delays reported.
Gas
Gas is selling from $1.21 to $1.37 per litre in Windsor and Essex County.
The Dollar
The Canadian dollar closed at 77 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.
All information as of 6:53 a.m.