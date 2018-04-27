Get up and go: Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Friday

Weather

Friday will be mainly sunny with a high of 14 C. There is a risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon.

Cyclists

Wind is very light this morning at about 4 km/hr.

Bridge and Tunnel

Ambassador Bridge: No delays reported.

Blue Water Bridge: No delays reported.

Windsor-Detroit Tunnel: No delays reported.

Gas

Gas is selling from $1.21 to $1.37 per litre in Windsor and Essex County.

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed at 77 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 6:53 a.m.

Top stories from CBC Windsor: