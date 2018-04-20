Skip to Main Content
Get up and go: Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Friday

Everything you need to know to start your day.

Jeff Allard took this photo on a foggy morning at Ojibway Park. (Jeff Allard)

Weather

Sunny today with a high is 11 C (52F) and the low is –2 C (28.4 F).

Cyclists

The wind is from the northwest at 7 km/h.

Bridge and Tunnel

Ambassador Bridge: No delays reported.

Blue Water Bridge: No delays reported.

Windsor-Detroit Tunnel: No delays reported.

Gas

Gas is selling from $1.17 to $1.35 per litre in Windsor.

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed at 79 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 6:20 a.m.

Top stories from CBC Windsor:

