Get up and go: Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Friday

Weather

Sunny today with a high is 11 C (52F) and the low is –2 C (28.4 F).

Cyclists

The wind is from the northwest at 7 km/h.

Bridge and Tunnel

Ambassador Bridge: No delays reported.

Blue Water Bridge: No delays reported.

Windsor-Detroit Tunnel: No delays reported.

Gas

Gas is selling from $1.17 to $1.35 per litre in Windsor.

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed at 79 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 6:20 a.m.

Top stories from CBC Windsor: