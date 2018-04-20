Get up and go: Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Friday

New
Everything you need to know to start your day.
Weather
Sunny today with a high is 11 C (52F) and the low is –2 C (28.4 F).
Cyclists
The wind is from the northwest at 7 km/h.
Bridge and Tunnel
Ambassador Bridge: No delays reported.
Blue Water Bridge: No delays reported.
Windsor-Detroit Tunnel: No delays reported.
Gas
Gas is selling from $1.17 to $1.35 per litre in Windsor.
The Dollar
The Canadian dollar closed at 79 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.
All information as of 6:20 a.m.