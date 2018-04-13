Get up and go: Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Friday
Weather
A mix of sun and cloud is expected today with a high of 14 C (57 F). There's a 30 per cent chance of showers tonight, with rain expected to fall around midnight. The low is 6 C (43 F).
Cyclists
The wind will be from the east and 20 km/h this morning.
Bridge and Tunnel
Ambassador Bridge: No delays reported.
Blue Water Bridge: No delays reported.
Windsor-Detroit Tunnel: No delays reported.
Gas
Gas is selling from $1.31 to $1.35 per litre in Windsor.
The Dollar
The Canadian dollar closed at 80 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.
All information as of 6:20 a.m.