Get up and go: Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Friday

Weather

A mix of sun and cloud is expected today with a high of 14 C (57 F). There's a 30 per cent chance of showers tonight, with rain expected to fall around midnight. The low is 6 C (43 F).

Cyclists

The wind will be from the east and 20 km/h this morning.

Bridge and Tunnel

Ambassador Bridge: No delays reported.

Blue Water Bridge: No delays reported.

Windsor-Detroit Tunnel: No delays reported.

Gas

Gas is selling from $1.31 to $1.35 per litre in Windsor.

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed at 80 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 6:20 a.m.

Top stories from CBC Windsor: