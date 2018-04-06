Get up and go: Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Friday

Weather

Periods of snow ending this morning then mainly cloudy with 30 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries. The high is 4 C with a low of –8 C.

Cyclists

Wind becoming southwest 20 km/hr gusting to 40 this morning then increasing to 40 gusting to 60 km/hr this afternoon.

Traffic alerts

Planned construction on Tecumseh Road East between Turner Road and Hall Avenue will leave traffic down to one lane, beginning Monday April, 2.

Bridge and Tunnel

Ambassador Bridge: No delays reported.

Blue Water Bridge: No delays reported.

Windsor-Detroit Tunnel: No delays reported.

Gas

Gas is selling from $1.13 to $1.32 per litre in Windsor.

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed at 78 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 6:45 a.m.

