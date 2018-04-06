Get up and go: Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Friday
Everything you need to know to start your day.
Everything you need to know to start your day
Weather
Periods of snow ending this morning then mainly cloudy with 30 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries. The high is 4 C with a low of –8 C.
Cyclists
Wind becoming southwest 20 km/hr gusting to 40 this morning then increasing to 40 gusting to 60 km/hr this afternoon.
Traffic alerts
Planned construction on Tecumseh Road East between Turner Road and Hall Avenue will leave traffic down to one lane, beginning Monday April, 2.
Bridge and Tunnel
Ambassador Bridge: No delays reported.
Blue Water Bridge: No delays reported.
Windsor-Detroit Tunnel: No delays reported.
Gas
Gas is selling from $1.13 to $1.32 per litre in Windsor.
The Dollar
The Canadian dollar closed at 78 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.
All information as of 6:45 a.m.