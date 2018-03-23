Skip to Main Content
Get up and go: Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Friday

Everything you need to know to start your day.

CBC News
Jeff Allard‎ took this photo from the top of the Malden Park hill. (Jeff Allard‎)

Weather

Sunny today with a high of 5 C (41 F) and a low of –7 C (19 F). The UV index is 4 or moderate.

Cyclists

The wind is from the northwest at 7 km/h.

Bridge and Tunnel

Ambassador Bridge: No delays reported.

Blue Water Bridge: No delays reported.

Windsor-Detroit Tunnel: No delays reported.

Gas

Gas is selling from $1.16 to $1.26 per litre in Windsor.

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed at 77 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 6:20 a.m.

Top stories from CBC Windsor:

