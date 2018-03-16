Weather

Mainly cloudy for your Friday, with a 30 per cent chance of flurries in the morning. The high is 2 C (36 F) and the low is –5 C (23 F).

Cyclists

The wind is currently from the northwest at 20 km/hr gusting to 40 km/hr.

Bridge and Tunnel

Ambassador Bridge: No delays reported.

Blue Water Bridge: 30-minute wait for commercial traffic.

Windsor-Detroit Tunnel: No delays reported.

Gas

Gas is selling from $1.14 to $1.20 per litre in Windsor.

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed at 76 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 6:25 a.m.

