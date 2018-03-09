Weather

Friday will be mainly cloudy with 60 per cent chance of flurries. Today's high is 3 C with a low of –​6 C.

Cyclists

The wind is currently from the west at 30 km/hr gusting to 50 km/hr.

Bridge and Tunnel

Ambassador Bridge: No delays reported.

Blue Water Bridge: No delays reported.

Windsor-Detroit Tunnel: No delays reported.

Gas

Gas is selling from $1.13 to $1.25 per litre in Windsor.

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed at 78 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 6:30 a.m.

