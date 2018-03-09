Weather
Friday will be mainly cloudy with 60 per cent chance of flurries. Today's high is 3 C with a low of –6 C.
Cyclists
The wind is currently from the west at 30 km/hr gusting to 50 km/hr.
Bridge and Tunnel
Ambassador Bridge: No delays reported.
Blue Water Bridge: No delays reported.
Windsor-Detroit Tunnel: No delays reported.
Gas
Gas is selling from $1.13 to $1.25 per litre in Windsor.
The Dollar
The Canadian dollar closed at 78 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.
All information as of 6:30 a.m.
Top stories from CBC Windsor: