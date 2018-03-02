Weather

Skies will clear Friday morning. The high is 3 C and the low is –6 C.

Bus cancellations

Chatham-Kent buses are cancelled in zones 1,4,5,6,7,8. Zones 2,3 running as normal. All schools remain open.

All buses in Windsor-Essex are running.

Cyclists

The wind is currently from the northwest at 20 km/hr gusting to 40 km/hr.

Bridge and Tunnel

Ambassador Bridge: No delays reported.

Blue Water Bridge: No delays reported.

Windsor-Detroit Tunnel: No delays reported.

Gas

Gas is selling from $1.15 to $1.24 per litre in Windsor.

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed at 78 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 6:15 a.m.

