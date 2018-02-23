Weather

Drizzle is expected to end early in the afternoon, but the rest of the day will be cloudy. The high is 11 C (58 F) and the low is 0 C (32 F).

Cyclists

The wind is currently from the east at 20 km/h, but will come from the west starting in late morning.

Bridge and Tunnel

Ambassador Bridge: 20 minute delay for commercial traffic.

Blue Water Bridge: No delays reported.

Windsor-Detroit Tunnel: No delays reported.

Gas

Gas is selling from $1.08 to $1.22 per litre in Windsor.

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed at 79 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 6:15 a.m.

