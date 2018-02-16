Weather

Cloudy with a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon. The high is 2 C (35 F) and the low is –11 C (12 F).

The wind is from the northwest at 30 km/h with gusts up to 50 km/h.

Bridge and Tunnel

Ambassador Bridge: 55 minute wait for commercial traffic coming into Canada.

Blue Water Bridge: No delays reported.

Windsor-Detroit Tunnel: No delays reported.

Gas

Gas is selling from $1.08 to $1.11 per litre in Windsor.

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed at 80 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 7 a.m.

