All buses are cancelled in Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent, Sarnia and Lambton for Friday, February 9.

First Lutheran Christian Academy is closed today due to the weather.

Maranatha Christian Academy is also closed.

Weather

A snowfall warning is in effect for Windsor-Essex, Leamington, Chatham-Kent, and Rondeau Park. Widespread total snowfall amounts of 15 to 20 cm are expected across the region from this snowstorm.

Environment Canada warns driving conditions will quickly deteriorate. Both the morning and afternoon commutes will be affected. Motorists should adjust travel plans accordingly.

Gas

Gas is selling from $1.13 to $1.24 per litre in Windsor.

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed at 79 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 6:30 a.m.

Top stories from CBC Windsor: