Weather
A mix of sun and cloud today with a 30 per cent chance of flurries this afternoon. It's currently –12 C in Windsor with a high of –6 C.
Gas
Gas is selling from $1.18 to $1.28 per litre in Windsor.
Traffic
There's about a 20 minute wait for trucks at the Ambassador Bridge.
Cycling conditions
The wind is from the northwest at 20 km/hr gusting to 40 km/hr.
The Dollar
The Canadian dollar closed at 81 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.
All information as of 6:30 a.m.
