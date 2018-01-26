Weather

Mainly sunny with clouds forming later in the evening and a 40 per cent chance of showers overnight. It's currently –1 C (30 F) in Windsor. The high is 8 C (46 F).

Gas

Gas is selling from $1.18 to $1.26 per litre in Windsor.

Traffic

Westbound E.C. Row between Dominion and Huron Church will have lane reductions due to road repair that should wrap up today.

Cycling conditions

The winds is from the southeast at 20 km/h with gusts up to 50 km/h expected in the early afternoon.

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed at 81 cents US. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 6:30 a.m.

