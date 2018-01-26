Weather
Mainly sunny with clouds forming later in the evening and a 40 per cent chance of showers overnight. It's currently –1 C (30 F) in Windsor. The high is 8 C (46 F).
Gas
Gas is selling from $1.18 to $1.26 per litre in Windsor.
Traffic
Westbound E.C. Row between Dominion and Huron Church will have lane reductions due to road repair that should wrap up today.
Cycling conditions
The winds is from the southeast at 20 km/h with gusts up to 50 km/h expected in the early afternoon.
The Dollar
The Canadian dollar closed at 81 cents US. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.
All information as of 6:30 a.m.
Top stories from CBC Windsor:
- Mechanical engineer believes a blade malfunction could have caused that turbine in Chatham-Kent to collapse.
- The Windsor-Essex County Humane Society is warning dog owners to keep their pets close after reports of possible pet thefts in the McGregor and Harrow area.
- Sarnia-Lambton MPP says the disturbing allegations against former Ontario PC leader Patrick Brown won't change the party's election plans.