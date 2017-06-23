Weather

It is currently 22 C (71 F) in Windsor.

Cloudy with a few showers beginning early this morning and ending this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm. Wind will come from the southwest at 20 km/h with gusts up to 40 km/h this afternoon.

The high is expected to be 25 C (77 F), with a humidex of 31. The UV index is 4 or moderate.

Gas

Gas is selling from $96.9 to $1.06 per litre in Windsor.

Traffic

In Windsor:

The intersection of Sandwich Street and University Avenue/Riverside Drive just west of the Ambassador Bridge will be closed for the construction of a roundabout. Traffic will be detoured to Wyandotte Street West and Mill Street. Detour signs will be in place until to Friday, September 1

Ambassador Bridge

15-30 minutes heading into the U.S.

Windsor-Detroit Tunnel

No delay

Bluewater Bridge

No delay

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed at 76 cents U.S. yesterday. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 7:20 a.m.