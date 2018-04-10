Caesars strike has been a jackpot for rival Gateway Casinos

Gateway Casinos in Dresden and Point Edward, Ont. are cashing in on a "significant increase" in traffic since workers at Caesars Windsor started striking.

Employees at the hotel and casino in Windsor walked off the job just after midnight on April 6. They're asking for higher wages and better language regarding job security.

Caesars announced on Monday that all events planned for April have been postponed and all bookings cancelled.

Striking Caesars Windsor casino workers say they want to see wage increases and to be treated with respect before they'll head back to work. (Kaitie Fraser/CBC)

That work stoppage has proven to be a jackpot for Gateway Casinos, as Windsor gamblers continue to roll in to their casinos in other parts of southwestern Ontario.

"We're just seeing very large volumes that are out of the ordinary for us, especially for a weekday," explained Rob Mitchell, director of public affairs for Gateway, adding staff in Dresden are reporting a 35 to 40 per cent increase in customers.

'Business has been good'

"There's no question that people who enjoy gaming as entertainment in the Windsor area are looking for alternatives and we're there to offer that alternative. We have sites that are not that far away," he added.