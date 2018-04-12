Gas leak forces students from Amherstburg school

A gas leak at Amherstburg Public School has forced the evacuation of students.

They've been moved to nearby General Amherst High School.

A faulty valve in one classroom is to blame, according to Scott Scantlebury, spokesperson for the Greater Essex County District School Board.

No injuries have been reported.

Amherstburg police thanked staff at both schools for a "safe and successful" evacuation.

Great work by <a href="https://twitter.com/gecdsbpro?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@gecdsbpro</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/GAHSBulldogs?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GAHSBulldogs</a> and Amherstburg Public school for a smooth and successful process after the gas leak evacuation. Students are enjoying pizza and a movie. —@AburgPolice

School officials are waiting on confirmation from Union Gas before students can get back into the building.

