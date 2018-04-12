Skip to Main Content
Gas leak forces students from Amherstburg school

Elementary school students have been evacuated at Amherstburg Public School due to a gas leak.

No injuries have been reported

File photo of Amherstburg Public School. (GECDSB)

A gas leak at Amherstburg Public School has forced the evacuation of students.

They've been moved to nearby General Amherst High School.

A faulty valve in one classroom is to blame, according to Scott Scantlebury, spokesperson for the Greater Essex County District School Board.

No injuries have been reported.

Amherstburg police thanked staff at both schools for a "safe and successful" evacuation.

School officials are waiting on confirmation from Union Gas before students can get back into the building.
 

