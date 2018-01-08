An online gamer was able to get help for another player, after he made comments that prompted worry for the man's safety.

Chatham-Kent Police said the player called the game's customer service department.

The company contacted authorities, who went to check on the 34-year-old in Wallaceburg.

He was taken to hospital by ambulance. It happened on Jan. 6.

The Chatham-Kent Police are reminding the public that if you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis to call the following numbers. They are available 24 hours a day and seven days a week.

Chatham Kent Mental Health Crisis Line: Phone 519-436-6100 or 1-866-299-7447

Lambton Mental Health Crisis Line: Phone 519-336-3445 or 1-800-307-4319