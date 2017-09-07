A string of storms expected to roll over Windsor-Essex, Sarnia-Lambton and Chatham-Kent Thursday could carry funnel clouds to the region, according to Environment Canada.

The weather authority issued a special statement warning the storms could bring dime-sized hail, wind gusts up to 70 km/h and "frequent lightning."

A funnel cloud recently spotted near Lauzon Road in Windsor was "weak" and didn't warrant a tornado warning, according to Environment Canada. (Ava Amante/Facebook)

Conditions are also favourable for the creation of funnel clouds.

"These types of funnel clouds are generated by weak rotation under rapidly growing clouds or weak thunderstorms," reads the statement. "This weak rotation is normally not a danger near the ground. However, there is a chance that this rotation could intensify and become a weak landspout tornado."

Funnel clouds can appear without warning, so Environment Canada warned people to take shelter if they see any signs one might be developing.