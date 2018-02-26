Funeral arrangements have been scheduled for Howard McCurdy, a civil rights activist from Windsor.

McCurdy was the second black member of Parliament in Canada — the first for the New Democratic Party — and the first tenured black professor in Canadian history. McCurdy died February 20 at the age of 85.

Public visitation is set for Friday from 2- 5:00 p.m. and again at 7 - 9:00 p.m. at Families First Funeral Home on Dougal Avenue.

The memorial service is being held Saturday at 3:00 p.m. at the same location. The family said everyone is welcome.

Remembering Howard McCurdy1:51

McCurdy was also a scientist and formed the Guardian Club to fight racial discrimination in Windsor. He also co-founded and chaired the National Black Coalition of Canada.

He was named to the Order of Ontario and designated a member of the Order of Canada in 2012.