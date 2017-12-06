A program that matches adults with autism and intellectual disabilities with university students who train them on how to work out and live healthy lifestyles has received three years of funding.

The Fit Together program is run by the University of Windsor human kinetics program and received the financial support through the Ontario Trillium Foundation.

Participants take part in two, 90-minute exercise session each week for 12 weeks at the university.

"Because of the enthusiasm of the students and the fact that students are so energetic it is contagious and so the participants are developing self-confidence and helping them in all aspects of their life way beyond the good lifestyle choices," explained Nancy Wallace-Gero, executive director of community living.