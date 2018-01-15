Two operating rooms at Windsor Regional Hospital's Met Campus were closed Sunday after they were flooded by burst pipes.

"It seems an exterior vent may have failed resulting in the cold air coming into the building freezing the pipes. When heat was turned up, the pipes developed a leak," explained the hospital's director of public affairs, communications and philanthropy Gisèle Séguin, in a memo to staff.

Rooms 1 and 2 are currently shut down while crews work to remove the faulty units and figure out what went wrong.

Séguin said if the issue is only faulty cooling coils, a recovery plan should be established by noon Monday.

In the meantime, the entire OR schedule for Monday and Tuesday is being reviewed to "minimize the impact on patients."

Operating surgeons and anesthesiologists were warned to expect room changes, schedule alterations and shifting cases between campuses to maximize resources.