Larry and Patricia Best are remembered as having bubbly personalities that made them feel like family to many of their friends.

The Windsor couple was killed when an alleged drunk driver slammed into their motorcycle Aug. 13. The tragic crash that occurred on County Rd. 19 has rocked friends, family and the motorcycling community.

"Something must be done to reinforce that drunk driving kills," said Brenda Brunelle, who is a long-time friend of the Bests.

Patricia, who used to work at Windsor Plastics, was an avid bowler and regularly volunteered in the community. Larry, retired from Ford Canada after 34 years, was a passionate cyclist.

Larry and Patricia Best were killed while riding their motorcycle on County Rd. 19 when they were struck by an alleged drunk driver. (Families First Funeral Home)

Karen Mclean considered the couple family. Patricia used to babysit Mclean and her siblings and the families remained lifelong friends.

"I'm going to miss her and Larry deeply," Mclean said.

Betty Nickerson grew up with Larry. He was such a good friend of the family, Nickerson grew up thinking Larry was her brother.

"They were family to us. They will be missed so much," she said.

Stop drinking and driving

Police said the couple was hit by a 54-year-old Essex man who has been charged with two counts of impaired driving causing death and driving a vehicle with more than 80 mg of alcohol in his blood.

The deaths have shocked the motorcycling community and raised concerns about drunk driving.

"The whole riding community is absolutely shattered by their losses," said Monika Rose, who knew the Bests through Windsor's motorcycling scene. "The roads are getting more and more dangerous for motorcycle riders. It's starting to get scary out there, with tragedies like this happening all too often."

Brunelle wants to see more of a crackdown on drunk drivers, saying people may have forgotten the progress made when it comes to deterring the dangerous behaviour.

"I think society became complacent on this topic," she said.

A memorial service for the Bests is being held Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. at Families First Funeral Home. Visitations were scheduled for Monday and will continue Tuesday morning between 10-11:30 a.m.