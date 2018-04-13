Video
A 'very superstitious' CBC report from Friday the 13th, 1987
Back in 1987, the CBC's Bob Monks explained some common superstitions.
The late Bob Monks gave a special report on superstitions back in 1987
Friday the 13th is considered an unlucky day for some.
Back in 1987, the CBC's Bob Monks, explained some common superstitions.
Check out some of the retro locations in Windsor, Ont. that were part of Monks' report.
