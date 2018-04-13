Skip to Main Content
A 'very superstitious' CBC report from Friday the 13th, 1987

Notifications

Video

A 'very superstitious' CBC report from Friday the 13th, 1987

Back in 1987, the CBC's Bob Monks explained some common superstitions.

The late Bob Monks gave a special report on superstitions back in 1987

CBC News ·
The late Bob Monks reports on some common superstitions for CBC in 1987. 5:14
comments

Friday the 13th is considered an unlucky day for some.

Back in 1987, the CBC's Bob Monks, explained some common superstitions. 

Check out some of the retro locations in Windsor, Ont. that were part of Monks' report. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us