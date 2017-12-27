With extreme cold temperatures hitting the region, the Windsor/Essex Humane Society is asking for crafty Windsorites to help provide a shelter for feral cats and other creatures who may not have the option to head indoors like their domesticated furry friends.

"We have for two years now sold community cat shelters here — we're sold out now," said Melanie Coulter, Executive Director of the Windsor/Essex County Humane Society, adding that it's easy and inexpensive to make your own.

"It's something so simple to do, and it helps community cats find shelter in the deep freeze. Like this morning." - Melanie Coulter, Executive Director , Windsor/Essex County Humane Society

"When you're dealing with your pets, it's easy to bring them inside when weather like we've had hits. But for feral cats, or animals who aren't typically indoors — it can be a struggle for them to stay warm, and bringing them inside is not an option so this helps it make a bit easier."

The Humane Society sold out of the shelters just before Christmas, but with the recent plummet in temperatures some residents have called asking for more.

"We're encouraging people to make their own," said Coulter, adding that the structures can be made for less than $30.

There are two options you can build:

Storage bin build

Using the popular storage bin with a lid, Coulter said to heat the side you want to cut for an entrance on for a few minutes and use a knife to carefully cut a hole for the cat to enter.

Use pre-insulated Styrofoam that you can pick up at any home improvement store, cut it into sheets and fit it into the box. Then use straw to fill in the box bottom.

"Don't use hay," said Coulter. "It's something that gets moist and isn't good for insulation. Don't use blankets either as they can become icy with the moisture and deep freeze."

How to build a pet shelter for feral cats1:41

"It gets pretty small when the project is done, but it offers the cat a warm, safe and dry place to stay. Cats stay warm just by using their body heat," said Coulter.

Styrofoam cooler build

Styrofoam coolers, commonly found at almost any grocery store, can also make a great shelter.

Use the same process as above, making a small entrance on one side of the cooler for a cat to enter.

"For added insulation, you can wrap these coolers with tin foil to provide extra warmth," adds Coulter.

Straw, not hay should be used in the building of a community cat shelter. (Arms Bumanlag/CBC)

Either project should take less than 30 minutes and will help community cats and animals tremendously over the winter months, said Coulter.

"It's really simple ... if you are looking for a craft project to do over the holiday break."

The Windsor/Essex County Humane Society is considering increasing the number of these shelters to be built for 2018.

Proceeds from the sale of the shelters go to programs and services that the humane society facilitates locally.