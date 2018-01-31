Shaw Communications Inc. is being described as "sneaky" and "disrespectful" as it downsizes its operations across Canada.

In particular, the union representing about 130 Freedom Mobile workers in Windsor says those employees are getting far less than their counterparts elsewhere in the country.

"The people in Windsor are only being offered eight days of severance for every year of service," explained Lee Riggs, national president of the Telecommunications Workers union and United Steelworkers (USW). "Across the rest of the country, all of the Shaw workers are being offered a minimum of six-month's pay and one month of service for each year after that."

Freedom Mobile is owned by Shaw, which announced the Windsor layoffs ahead of others to ensure the same buyouts were not available, according to Riggs.

The first 30 workers have already been laid off. Shaw plans to lay off another 42 by Feb. 21 and the final 30 on March 28.

"I think it's pretty obvious that this would have avoided this severance they were giving out to all of the Shaw workers across the country and targeted this group of low-paid workers in Windsor," said Riggs.

Company says USW agreed to layoff terms

In an emailed statement to CBC News, Chethan Lakshman, vice president for Shaw said the "terms of departure" were agreed to by the USW and company.

"Both sides signed off on the terms, which exceed the minimum requirements," he added.

Riggs admits the employees are receiving what they agreed to in the collective agreement, but maintains that the Freedom Mobile workers should be treated equally.