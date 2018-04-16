Frederick still unsure about use of body cameras on Windsor police following fatal shooting

Windsor's police chief is still not sure his officers should wear body cameras, even after a recent fatal shooting.

Matthew Mahoney was killed by police during a confrontation downtown that left two officers injured. The 33-year-old struggled with schizophrenia and other mental health issues.

Chief Al Frederick said a body camera might not have made it any easier to determine what happened because they are not rugged enough.

"For a case like that, where an officer may be in a physical confrontation and the camera moves, it's not going to capture perhaps what happened, so these are all things that need to be remedied before I can fully support that technology," he said.

The shooting is under investigation by Ontario's Special Investigations Unit.

Amherstburg Police started using body cams permanently two years ago.

According to Mayor Aldo DiCarlo, Windsor police will likely continue to have Amherstburg officers use them for at least a year, once it takes over policing the town next January.