Police say girl hit by city bus may have darted out into traffic

Windsor police say that a 4-year-old girl who was struck by a city bus on Saturday, many have darted out into traffic.

The incident happened on Saturday in the area of Prince Road and Barrymore Lane near Mic Mac Park around 6 p.m.

When police arrived, the young girl was being tended to on the road by emergency crews.

She was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said they believe the girl was not familiar with the area, and may have darted out into oncoming traffic.

They are actively investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4000, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online.