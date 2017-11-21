A bus driver from CG Pearson Bus Lines Ltd. in Windsor has been fired after a four-year-old girl was left alone on a parked bus for hours Monday night.

JoAnne Chartier said her daughter Elly was trapped in the bus for three hours after she didn't get off at her daycare along with the other kids.

JoAnne Chartier, right, called police and posted on Facebook about her missing daughter after she realized the four-year-old hadn't gotten off the bus at her daycare.

Calls to the little girl's school confirmed she had gotten on the bus, so Chartier contacted police and family members posted on Facebook asking for help finding her missing child.

Eventually someone spotted the post online and directed searchers to Pearson's bus depot.

"We found her safe but scared on the bus," said Chartier.

The company confirmed Tuesday the driver should have done a walk-through at the end of the bus run and was fired.

Ryan Pearson from CG Pearson Bus Lines Ltd. said the driver should have done a walk-through after their run and has been fired.

