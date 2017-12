A former employee of the North Lambton Lodge in Forest, Ont. faces several charges after a year-long investigation involving fraud and more than $50,000.

Provincial police received a complaint in January 2017 that the 46-year-old woman allegedly committed fraud between January 2006 to December 2016.

After a "complex and exhaustive" investigation, the woman was charged with fraud over $50,000, breach of trust, possession of proceeds obtained by a crime and theft under $5,000.