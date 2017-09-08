The City of Windsor announced Friday that the former GM transmission plant site on Walker Road will be used as a temporary dump for items destroyed by flooding.

"It will only be for our crews to drop material, not for public use, but it will help our trucks get unloaded and back on the street more quickly and free up our regular drop-off depot for the public," said city executive director of operations Dwayne Dawson in a media release.

The temporary dump is expected to be in operation for three to four weeks.