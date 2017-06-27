Former Catholic elementary teacher Christina Albini has been sentenced to one year in jail after pleading guilty to sexual interference — touching the body of a person under the age of 16 for a sexual purpose.

The suspended Christ the King Catholic Elementary School teacher was arrested in July in connection with the relationship. She was taken into custody again in September after police found evidence of alleged child pornography on a cell phone.

Her sentence also includes three years of probation.

"She's frightened to go to jail," said Patrick Ducharme, Albini's lawyer. "But it's the type of crime that the government insisted that it's serious enough that people have to go to jail and she accepts that."

Christina Albini admitted to picking the boy up in her purple Dodge Challenger and driving him to her home where they had sex.

In court, the judge acknowledged Albini's guilty plea, which spared the victim and victim's family suffering through a prolonged trial.

"We told the prosecution from day one that this young man would never have to go through testimony," Ducharme said. "That would be a trauma in and of itself."

Albini's status is listed as suspended for the non-payment of fees on the the Ontario College of Teachers website, which cites bail conditions imposed in June of 2016 preventing Albini from communicating or being in the company of any males under the age of 16.

Calls made to the College this morning were not immediately returned.