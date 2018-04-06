CSI Windsor: Students study blood spatter and insects during forensic science conference

High school and university students had a chance to play sleuth by analyzing footprint evidence, fingerprint evidence, blood spatter patterns at the University of Windsor Friday.

The students were able to get some hands-on experience in mock crime scene investigations and learned some tricks of the trade during the fifth annual Trends in Forensic Sciences Conference.

"Forensics is one of my dream jobs, so I hope to do something that has to do with it," said Grade 12 General Amherst student, Alyssa Marshall.

Students even learned the importance of identifying which insects investigators might find at the crime scene.

"The identification of bugs is really important because it can tell really a lot about the location of a crime," said University of Windsor forensic science student Vanessa Owen."If you find a species of fly or beetle that doesn't correspond to that geographic location that indicates that the body was moved from a prior location."

High school students get a crash course in crime scene investigations by fourth year University of Windsor forensics students. 1:52

Students in their first year of forensic science at the university learn how to take a fingerprint and identify all of its different part. They also learn how to properly comb through a crime scene without contaminating the evidence.

The keynote speaker for the event was Dr. Gary Berman, board certified forensic dentist on staff at the Wayne County Michigan Medical Examiner's office.