A $1.2 billion investment at three Michigan automotive facilities could pay off on this side of the river, according to the union representing workers at Ford's engine plants in Windsor.

The auto giant announced the investment Tuesday after it was celebrated in a tweet from President Donald Trump. The biggest winner was the Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne, where the company will build the Ford Ranger pickup and Bronco SUV starting next year.

Big announcement by Ford today. Major investment to be made in three Michigan plants. Car companies coming back to U.S. JOBS! JOBS! JOBS! — @realDonaldTrump

But Unifor Local 200 president Chris Taylor said the investment could be very good for operations in Windsor where V8 engines — the only engine big enough for the Bronco — is made.

"We haven't heard sales or prediction sales numbers from either sales or marketing at this point, but any increase would certainly help stabilize our facilities here and any increase would be greatly welcomed within the V8 family here," he explained.

Unifor Local 200 president Chris Taylor. (Jonathan Pinto/CBC)

There is one other Ford factory that makes V8s, said Taylor, so there is no guarantee the Essex Engine Plant will play a lead role in the Bronco's big comeback. But Taylor said investment in U.S. manufacturing in Michigan won't hurt Windsor.

"I would say this is very good news for our UAW brothers and sisters over there that you know have been experiencing the same as others where they're taking these smaller vehicles to lower-cost jurisdictions," He said. "The fact that they're going to reintroduce the Bronco and the Ranger and they're going make them in the U. S. and not Mexico, that's big."