Residents of Windsor's Ford City got a chance to sip coffee this week with police officers who regularly patrol their east-end neighbourhood.

Windsor police officers met up with residents in the heart of the Ford City business district on Drouillard Road Wednesday for the Coffee with a Cop event.

"It's very important to know the officers in your neighbourhood by name," said Cindy Newman, who lives in the area. "If there's a problem or an issue … you know you're going to get somebody who knows the area."

Windsor police met up with residents in the heart of the Ford City business district on Drouillard Road Wednesday for the Coffee with a Cop event. (Rima Hamadi/CBC)

Newman came up with the idea to hold the event and shared it with fellow members of the Ford City Residents in Action, the area's neighbourhood association.

Robert Markos dropped by the event, held in the main lobby of the Gino A Marcus Pool, with his son.

"It helps, tremendously," said Markos. "It just teaches kids to actually not fear the police, and if they're ever in trouble, to actually run to a police officer, instead of run away."

Auxiliary Const. Suzanne Souchuk said meeting residents while on duty is not always easy. This event gave them the time to sit and chat, which she hopes will translate into friendlier relationships.

"We're here to help you as much as we can," she said.

Police Chief Al Frederick stopped by as well. He says the event was so successful, police are already considering replicating it in other neighbourhoods.