While many Windsorites may be familiar with Maifest and Oktoberfest, a banquet hall in Ford City is hoping to add another German staple to this year's festival calendar: bockbierfest.

I dropped by Heimat Windsor Banquet Centre this week to learn why a particular style of beer has become worthy of its own festival.

Tap on the audio player to hear more.

Biergulasch is a beef stew, which will be served at the festival, topped with a bread dumpling. The recipe came from a biergarten in Germany. (Jonathan Pinto/CBC)

Heimat Windsor Banquet Centre is located at 1367 Drouillard Rd. in Windsor. (Jonathan Pinto/CBC)

Paulaner Salvator is a double bock beer that will be the only beer served at the festival. It will be served in mugs and glasses designed for this particular beverage. (Jonathan Pinto/CBC)