Business owners and residents in Ford City are concerned about the location of a proposed 'dry house' on Drouillard Road. But not because of the services they offer.

The area's BIA has been working hard for years to maintain the commercial zoning designation of the 1000 block that they say is needed to cultivate a thriving business corridor.

"I'm not opposed to a recovery home. It's more of the location they chose," said Gillian Benoit, chair of Ford City Residents in Action, adding that the organization would have liked to be consulted. "We would have welcomed them into the neighbourhood, we would have helped them find a suitable location ... there are homes here that would meet the potential needs they require and it wold't be on our business core."

John Button is speaking. pic.twitter.com/fqGM0kGtaf — @StaceyJReports

The blue building's owner, John Button, addressed the city's Planning, Heritage & Economic Development Standing Committee today about the issue to rezone the property to better suite his needs.

"We all know Drouillard Road is in desperate need of recovery," said Button. "Everybody behind me is trying to recover the neighbourhood. I'm trying to recover the person with affordable living and programming inside with treatment for recovery."

But business owners on Drouillard agree with the BIA and are worried about what re-zoning the property might mean down the road.

Two newer members of the business community at Ford City. They own 1012 Drouillard Road. They say they have respect for what Button is trying to do. But are challenging the administrations view of how the building is used for zoning. pic.twitter.com/BzCTghwK0b — @StaceyJReports

"I'm all for the need of a dry house in this area," said Michael Difazio, owner of Michael Difazio Reclaim Artistry. "What I am against is the fact that they're trying to take one of the buildings that is actually turn-key here — we can open that up as a business right away… now you're trying to take that away and turn it residential."

Business owner Michael Difazio said he fully supports the dry house being in the area, but said the location is "turn-key" commercial property, meaning a business could move in right away. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

Marina Clemens, executive director of Drouillard Place, said she is all for having a dry house in the neighbourhood and would support that goal, but agrees the location is an issue.

"You set a precedent," she said. "For us to then have something that's zoned as a business then taken away would not help what we're trying to do."

The committee did not approve the recommendation to rezone the property, and have added an amendment asking that Buttons get together with the community to find a solution.